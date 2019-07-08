Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 25.CARE’s profit would be $6.57 million giving it 19.79 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Carter Bank & Trust’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 303 shares traded. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, March 11. See American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Carter Bank & Trust shares while 0 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 770.83% more from 947,983 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 376 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Invest Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). Maltese Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE). 337,575 were reported by Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Gru has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.25% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 31,200 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 111,773 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 583 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 6,986 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) for 6,212 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,406 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 11,675 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE).

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking services and products in Virginia and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $520.23 million. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. It has a 48.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17,098 activity. Landon Timothy J sold $12,766 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 85,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos holds 0% or 83,865 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P accumulated 7,146 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 32,225 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,634 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 111,154 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 3,599 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). 7,475 are owned by Element Cap Management. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Oak Associate Oh has invested 0.02% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 114,332 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 203,981 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 12,140 shares.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $490.29 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 22.41 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.