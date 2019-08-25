Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Touches $8.28 Low on Aug, 25; Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake

The stock of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $7.70 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $552.04 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $38.64M less. The stock decreased 6.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has declined 32.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CARS News: 23/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – CO TO APPOINT MICHAEL KELLY, BRYAN WIENER AND ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Cars.com 4Q Net $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – Cars.com 1Q EPS 1c; 01/04/2018 – Cars.com Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 9; 06/03/2018 – Cars.com Tops Estimates As Revenue Slows — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CARS.COM INC – EXCLUDING ACQUISITION, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 35% IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cars.com 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/03/2018 – Cars.com Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.9% Position in Cars.com Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cars.com 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 56.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 719,993 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 564,987 shares with $9.88 million value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 4.96 million shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM)

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. The company has market cap of $552.04 million. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. It has a 55.95 P/E ratio. The firm also sells display advertising to national advertisers.

Among 3 analysts covering Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cars.com has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 141.55% above currents $8.28 stock price. Cars.com had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $1000 lowest target. $15’s average target is 64.11% above currents $9.14 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7.

