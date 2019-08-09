Cars.com Inc. (CARS) and Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) and Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH). The two are both Auto Dealerships companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com Inc. 22 0.81 N/A 0.41 46.68 Sonic Automotive Inc. 19 0.12 N/A 2.25 12.24

Demonstrates Cars.com Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sonic Automotive Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cars.com Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Sonic Automotive Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 1.1% Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.7%

Liquidity

Cars.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cars.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cars.com Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sonic Automotive Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Cars.com Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 117.39%. On the other hand, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s potential downside is -40.83% and its consensus price target is $16.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Cars.com Inc. looks more robust than Sonic Automotive Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cars.com Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Sonic Automotive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cars.com Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.2% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cars.com Inc. -7.41% -4.33% -6.77% -29.6% -32.93% -11.63% Sonic Automotive Inc. 5.96% 18.07% 36.35% 79.14% 38.2% 100.36%

For the past year Cars.com Inc. had bearish trend while Sonic Automotive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cars.com Inc. beats Sonic Automotive Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. The company also sells display advertising to national advertisers. In addition, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers in Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, and PickupTrucks.com Websites. The companyÂ’s Website hosts approximately 4.7 million vehicle listings at any given time and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers in 50 states. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cars.com Inc. is a subsidiary of TEGNA Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.