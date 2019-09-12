Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Covey Capital Advisors Holding in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Has Decreased by $476,320

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 149,700 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 197,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70M, up from 876,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 92,541 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.59 million for 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.