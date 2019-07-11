Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Share Price Declined While Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Chemocentryx (CCXI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alps Advisors Cut Its Position by $448,760

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 876,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 94,864 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 34,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 156,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 67,332 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 31/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 175,052 shares to 299,058 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 680,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 11,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bessemer Grp stated it has 87,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 354,018 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Co holds 208,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 4,903 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,843 shares in its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cannell Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 4.33% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.62M shares.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 22,364 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 4,696 shares. Sectoral Asset invested 0.03% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 288,597 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 193,160 shares. 6,829 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 2,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 91,400 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 46,500 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.29M shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 41,500 shares.

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $457,747 activity.