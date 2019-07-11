Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Position Held by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Holder Harber Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 87,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 282,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 170,781 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 167,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 42,188 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 7.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 12.61 million shares or 0.93% less from 12.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 831 shares. Intrepid Management stated it has 37,052 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). 28,935 were reported by Millennium Management. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 46,714 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 5,121 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) or 147,585 shares. Denali Limited Liability Corp reported 216 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 2,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,320 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,933 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.