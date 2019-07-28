Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holding Has Raised by Cannell Capital Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Its Stake by $947,920

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 508,972 shares traded or 47.99% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,362 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Assoc New York invested 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Tru Bancorp invested in 0.42% or 32,925 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 132,043 shares. Madrona Financial Svcs Lc accumulated 2,600 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 1.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Common Retirement Fund owns 10.78 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc has 9,543 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Group owns 19,503 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Bristol John W, a New York-based fund reported 1,256 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.97 million shares. Sageworth Tru Communications holds 111 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 17,051 shares. Addison Capital Commerce accumulated 5,158 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 30,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 53,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 396,726 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Sun Life has 14,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Menta Llc accumulated 0.05% or 11,570 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 0% or 34,023 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 3,096 shares. 108,068 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Com has 0.24% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 208,500 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 131,297 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). First Manhattan Co holds 1.19M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.