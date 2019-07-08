Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 216,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 262,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 5.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 108,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 158,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 216,167 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 216,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.11% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Creative Planning reported 15,425 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 399,883 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Cap Limited Com holds 3.62% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 2.40 million shares. 45,378 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 432,707 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). D E Shaw And holds 348,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Lc accumulated 388,058 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 697,100 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0% or 723 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 44,679 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 59,505 shares to 599,208 shares, valued at $44.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 166,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 16,565 shares in its portfolio. Planning Limited Liability owns 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,938 shares. Arbor Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 9,207 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 5.03 million shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.3% or 23,283 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability owns 44,237 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03M shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.73% or 171,132 shares. Moreover, Dana Investment Advsrs has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Investment Prtn Ltd holds 3.73% or 826,622 shares. Grisanti Cap Lc reported 685 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 3.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 238,305 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) by 359,500 shares to 523,100 shares, valued at $27.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock.

