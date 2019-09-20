Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A -0.09 0.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 44 2.01 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yum China Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 5.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Yum China Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.6 consensus target price and a 6.67% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Yum China Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 82% respectively. About 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -5.28% weaker performance while Yum China Holdings Inc. has 35.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.