Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Since Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.16 53.27 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.34 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 67.89% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. with consensus price target of $16. On the other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s potential upside is 5.86% and its consensus price target is $36.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -2.1% 9.1% 0.27% -4.31% -44.67% 23.84%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend while Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.