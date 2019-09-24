Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.34 N/A -0.09 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 23 0.99 N/A 0.33 72.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 8.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Competitively the average price target of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is $19, which is potential -22.89% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. looks more robust than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.