Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Comparison side by side

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.26 N/A -0.09 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 84 16.99 N/A 0.75 127.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Wingstop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Wingstop Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Wingstop Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wingstop Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Wingstop Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and Wingstop Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Wingstop Inc.’s consensus target price is $95.13, while its potential downside is -3.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 0% of Wingstop Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Wingstop Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend while Wingstop Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.