Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has 90.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 71.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.5% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.17% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.30% 1.60% Industry Average 5.67% 25.13% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. N/A 9 53.27 Industry Average 175.38M 3.09B 35.82

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.73 3.76 2.57

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. presently has an average target price of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 78.97%. The potential upside of the rivals is 24.16%. Based on the data shown earlier, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92% Industry Average 2.62% 8.94% 11.24% 16.98% 29.14% 22.16%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -13.92% weaker performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s peers have 22.16% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.29 and has 1.19 Quick Ratio. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.63 which is 37.29% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.