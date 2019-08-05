Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.32 N/A -0.09 0.00 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 46 0.69 N/A 2.27 17.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.43 beta means Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s volatility is 57.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 84.12%. Competitively the average target price of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is $61.5, which is potential 62.66% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. appears more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has stronger performance than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.