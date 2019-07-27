Carroll Financial Associates Upped Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stake by $340,896; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding Held by Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 18,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 74.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 2.13M shares to 8.56M shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 22,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 8,487 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% or 3,459 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 337,817 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A holds 1,937 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 1.09 million shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 54,754 were reported by Shell Asset. 10,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,940 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 1,950 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cadence Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Stifel Financial invested in 10,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.32% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 50 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. 2,799 shares were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier, worth $450,080 on Friday, February 1. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 1,971 shares. Locoh-Donou Francois sold 4,036 shares worth $643,757.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares to 889,873 shares, valued at $100.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 54,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,740 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Us Etf.

