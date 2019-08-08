Carroll Financial Associates Upped Its Pulte Group Com (PHM) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Capital One. See Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) latest ratings:

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) stake by 2977% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 11,908 shares as Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 12,308 shares with $344,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc Com now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 3.96M shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited invested in 0.04% or 356,358 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Natixis Advsr L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 201,611 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Prtn has invested 0.17% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 2.87 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1.37 million shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 424,462 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 24,883 shares. 63,031 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc. Mesirow Fincl Invest Management owns 502,629 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 832,218 shares. 116,525 were accumulated by Amer Intll Group Inc. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 46,759 shares stake. 1,000 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advisors.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 1.91M shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 56.88 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Schwerin Boyle Capital stated it has 260,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Blackrock Inc holds 20.80 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Park Avenue Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 35,461 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 22,388 shares stake. Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 9,850 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 7.62 million shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has 9,500 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 1,626 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 27 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bank Of America Corp De owns 2.45 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 9,989 shares.