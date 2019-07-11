Carroll Financial Associates Upped Its Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position; Klx Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) SI Decreased By 7.38%

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 5,149 shares as Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 138,559 shares with $12.47 million value, up from 133,410 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New Com New now has $65.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. KLXE’s SI was 1.96 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 2.12M shares previously. With 97,700 avg volume, 20 days are for Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s short sellers to cover KLXE’s short positions. The SI to Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc’s float is 9.87%. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 72,024 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $438.67 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 113.47 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased U.S. Small stake by 77,294 shares to 6,548 valued at $195,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) stake by 10,432 shares and now owns 36,357 shares. Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $88 target in Friday, February 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $89 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

