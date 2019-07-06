Carroll Financial Associates Stake in Yum! Brands (YUM) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; As Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Declined, Holder Shaker Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 3,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 15,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.47. About 310,964 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 6,472 shares stake. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Co owns 29,242 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 88,257 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 0.47% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Captrust Finance Advsr reported 33 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 431,130 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 789 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated stated it has 37,628 shares. Virtu Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 9,607 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.01% or 17,822 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,170 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $26.14 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider Weber David M sold $8.44M.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ABIOMED Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abiomed: Is This A Good Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Abiomed (ABMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 61.09 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,889 shares valued at $259,808 was made by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Incorporated has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 43,020 shares in its portfolio. 800 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,156 shares. Hl Financial Services Lc accumulated 34,315 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Crossvault Capital Management Limited, Texas-based fund reported 4,631 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.08% or 116,028 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 111,837 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 81,400 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Company accumulated 4,392 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 299,997 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “KFC is testing a vegan ‘chicken’ sandwich – Louisville Business First” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Downside Protection For Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.