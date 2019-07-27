Carroll Financial Associates Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $654,783; Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $773,661 as Market Valuation Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 15,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,465 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 68,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 10,780 shares to 63,225 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 16.44M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Smead Mgmt Inc holds 1.54 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 69,427 shares stake. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 21,104 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 460 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 250 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 4,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 64,316 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 42,613 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 5,654 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Invsts owns 3.21M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 2.28% stake. Westwood Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.85M shares or 1.95% of the stock. Stratos Wealth holds 0.8% or 176,660 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 0.96% or 9.46 million shares. Pure Fin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,410 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas Story And Son Ltd holds 2,682 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 73,618 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 5,611 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barnett Incorporated reported 1,764 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 46,280 shares.