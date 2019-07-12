Carroll Financial Associates Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $654,783; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Boosted Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 5.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.12. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35 billion for 11.26 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 3,129 shares to 31,936 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

