Carroll Financial Associates Raised Pulte Group Com (PHM) Holding; Fair Isaac (FICO) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 135 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 119 cut down and sold equity positions in Fair Isaac Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.79 million shares, down from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 96 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) stake by 2977% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 11,908 shares as Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 12,308 shares with $344,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc Com now has $9.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 3.12 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

The stock increased 1.21% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $350.37. About 128,656 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 10.47% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation for 473,982 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 124,404 shares or 9.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 14,500 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 1.52% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 64,300 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 57.16 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 4.34% above currents $33.19 stock price. PulteGroup had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $25.5 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16.