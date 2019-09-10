Carroll Financial Associates Raised Its Holding in Pulte Group Com (PHM) by $321,516; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Increased Its Holding by $727,840

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2977% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 12,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 9,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 189,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 180,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.08% or 191,595 shares. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 66,336 shares. Lucas Mgmt invested in 29,321 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 2.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 47,863 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 3,486 shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsrs. Rh Dinel Counsel, California-based fund reported 22,342 shares. Spirit Of America holds 0.87% or 73,960 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,041 shares. Covington Mgmt has 457,501 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Agf Invests America reported 37,334 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 353,080 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 52,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Paragon Management Ltd reported 4,703 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC) by 24,032 shares to 79,408 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 142,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,158 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 42,177 shares to 348,598 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Revenueshares Small Cap Etf by 8,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,811 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 334,024 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc owns 10,913 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 485,594 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 10,500 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Boston Prtnrs reported 2.49 million shares. Moors Cabot has 22,424 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 402,516 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 798,430 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 87,856 are owned by Massachusetts Ma. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).