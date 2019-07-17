Carroll Financial Associates Raised Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake By $470,800; 2 Analysts Are Bullish NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Next PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and GBX 5200 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained NEXT plc (LON:NXT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. See NEXT plc (LON:NXT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6300.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6000.00 New Target: GBX 6300.00 Unchanged

01/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 121.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 5,885 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 10,729 shares with $864,000 value, up from 4,844 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $102.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased X (DBEF) stake by 129,559 shares to 119,771 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced U.S. Small stake by 77,294 shares and now owns 6,548 shares. Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 125,442 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Hourglass Llc has invested 0.98% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Becker Capital Mgmt owns 13,301 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 161,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Management Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,481 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 56,903 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 120.84 million shares. Shell Asset Com holds 228,164 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership invested in 1.16% or 1.08 million shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 45,200 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust owns 40,460 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

The stock increased 0.92% or GBX 50.06 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5510.06. About 71,936 shares traded. NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.