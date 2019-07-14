Carroll Financial Associates Maintains Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE); Hills Bank & Trust Company Holds Stake in Visa Cl A (V)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 7,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 192,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.33% or 34,583 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com owns 5.49M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 177,443 are held by First American Natl Bank. Gluskin Sheff & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,716 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 507,320 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.57% or 68,703 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 158,165 shares. Moreover, Hamlin Cap Management Llc has 4.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.35M shares. Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 53,343 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 309,070 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,441 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 223,949 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 42,177 shares to 348,598 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,933 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

