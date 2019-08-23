Carroll Financial Associates Lifted Its Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Holding; Monster Beverage (MNST) Had 7 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Monster Beverage Corp has $78 highest and $52 lowest target. $65.25’s average target is 14.09% above currents $57.19 stock price. Monster Beverage Corp had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. See Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $66 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $78 New Target: $75 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) stake by 8008.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 1,922 shares as Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 1,946 shares with $351,000 value, up from 24 last quarter. Vmware Inc Cl A Class A now has $60.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.15. About 1.62M shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

More notable recent Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monster Beverage Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MNST – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monster Beverage: Buy For The Global Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Monster Beverage (MNST) is Likely to Beat on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MNST, OKTA, WAIR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 2.11 million shares traded. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has risen 7.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNST News: 09/05/2018 – Monster Beverage: Time to Raise Prices? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Don’t buy Monster Beverage – it’s running out of steam, @JimCramer warns; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHR REPURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Bd Authorizes New $500 M Shr Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 Monster Beverage (MNST) Gains on Renewed Chatter; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Has No Availability Remaining Under the Previously Authorized $250 Million Buyback

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 29.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gp invested in 12,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,541 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Com holds 36,067 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 6,340 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt accumulated 117,195 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Legal General Pcl owns 443,158 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Financial Advisers Llc has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 1.2% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Goelzer Invest Mngmt accumulated 14,927 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,667 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd reported 106 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% or 3,805 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carbon Black – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $180.83’s average target is 22.06% above currents $148.15 stock price. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Sell” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility (USMV) stake by 182,591 shares to 1.80M valued at $105.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced U.S. Small stake by 77,294 shares and now owns 6,548 shares. Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) was reduced too.