Carroll Financial Associates Increases Stake in Merck & Co (MRK); Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Stake in Wabtec (WAB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 25,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71M shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

