Carroll Financial Associates Increases Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA); Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Increased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.83. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,497 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $386.72. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Partners Lc stated it has 2,895 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 135 shares. 450 were reported by Asset Management Inc. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,221 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Liability owns 4.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,343 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 547 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bank N A reported 7,476 shares stake. Robecosam Ag owns 1,115 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp holds 0.17% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 830 shares. Utah-based Albion Gp Ut has invested 2.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 356 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,095 shares. Cibc World has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Kentucky-based Community Tru & Investment has invested 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madrona Service Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,203 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.78% stake. 149,516 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbr Partners Ltd has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,974 are held by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs. 34,060 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 21,795 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Haverford Trust Co reported 7,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,782 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Co invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 7,888 shares to 2,711 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 21,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,350 shares, and cut its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd.