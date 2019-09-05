Carroll Financial Associates Increased Pulte Group Com (PHM) Holding; Hasbro (HAS) SI Increased By 1.34%

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. HAS’s SI was 8.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 8.08M shares previously. With 1.07 million avg volume, 8 days are for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS)’s short sellers to cover HAS’s short positions. The SI to Hasbro Inc’s float is 7.13%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 506,704 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) stake by 2977% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 11,908 shares as Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 12,308 shares with $344,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc Com now has $9.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 0.49% above currents $34.46 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 102 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd owns 130 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 105,673 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd owns 51,602 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 13,880 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 2.45M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Lc owns 316,700 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60,880 shares. Spears Abacus Lc reported 7,379 shares. Eqis Mngmt accumulated 19,180 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 156,886 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) stake by 42,177 shares to 348,598 valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf stake by 90,257 shares and now owns 52,329 shares. X (DBEF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,969 shares. 13.60 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 1,966 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 9,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 150 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 859,018 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 268 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 5,945 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,679 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Advisory Svcs Networks Llc reported 2,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 1,914 shares.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.83 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 44.52 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $82 lowest target. $108.50’s average target is -0.98% below currents $109.57 stock price. Hasbro had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.