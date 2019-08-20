Carroll Financial Associates Increased Its Conocophillips Com (COP) Position; Energy Income Partners Has Decreased By $5.36 Million Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Conocophillips Com (COP) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 5,014 shares as Conocophillips Com (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 34,175 shares with $2.28M value, up from 29,161 last quarter. Conocophillips Com now has $59.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 9.05 million shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 20.68 million shares with $601.91 million value, down from 20.87M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 4.90 million shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Llc has invested 1.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,260 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,038 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt owns 7,251 shares. 57,294 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mgmt. West Family reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 635,286 shares. Corecommodity Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,457 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 13,879 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.51% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Perritt Capital invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fdx accumulated 0.12% or 102,338 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj accumulated 80,330 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,580 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 20.03% above currents $28.95 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 217,724 shares to 3.61M valued at $73.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 14,822 shares and now owns 295,089 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of stock was bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest reported 11,297 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.25M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 59,590 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com has 0.48% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 74,992 shares. Bourgeon Lc invested in 0.73% or 18,736 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 52,389 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,345 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 24,930 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% or 10,946 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 8,762 shares stake. Leisure Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,998 shares. 3,471 were reported by Capital Counsel. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Centurylink Mgmt accumulated 26,594 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 47.20% above currents $53.94 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

