Carroll Financial Associates Increased Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) as Shares Rose; Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Value Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 742.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, up from 202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $378.14. About 1.82M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1682.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 345,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 1.15M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 1 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management has 15.72M shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,325 shares. Blackrock reported 0.17% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc accumulated 11,605 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 803,619 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Com owns 390,341 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 449,144 shares. Whittier Trust reported 6,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 242,992 shares stake. Guardian accumulated 1.63 million shares. 574,114 were reported by Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 9,304 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares to 565 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Passport Ltd Liability invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Washington Trust Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler holds 0% or 9 shares. Valiant Limited Partnership owns 209,100 shares or 6.69% of their US portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.48% or 106,254 shares. Bell Bank stated it has 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pitcairn holds 0.22% or 5,627 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1,084 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Waddell Reed Fincl owns 446,792 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc owns 1.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 24,169 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 314,382 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Beware: The Office is Part of a Larger Netflix Binge-Watching Problem – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Losing â€œThe Officeâ€ Might Actually Matter – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shopify Stock at $300 Makes Sense in the Big Picture – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Enphase (ENPH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Revenueshares Small Cap Etf by 8,459 shares to 36,811 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 20,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,045 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH).