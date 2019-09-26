Carroll Financial Associates Holds Position in Facebook Cl A (FB); Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.47 Million

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 48.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS POSSIBLE FOR ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER QUESTIONS VIA VIDEOLINK; 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc reported 7,480 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 267 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability reported 36,706 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 620 shares. Jabodon Pt Company has invested 2.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Pacific Glob Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 57,000 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Investment, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,031 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 49,973 shares. Lau Assoc Lc invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 50,000 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 1,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 779 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 180.68M shares. Investment House Limited Liability Corp holds 4.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 246,708 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 83,793 shares to 138,252 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P Mid Cap 400 Dep Rcpts Mid Cap (MDY) by 984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.27% or 16,837 shares. World Invsts has 3.40M shares. Karpus Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 5,370 shares. Patten Grp Inc has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Natl stated it has 24,687 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2,062 shares. Capwealth Limited Co invested in 63,349 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Next Fin Gp owns 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,146 shares. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Limited Com owns 8,965 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 112,971 shares. 40,900 are held by Yakira Mngmt. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21 million shares to 7.17 million shares, valued at $518.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.