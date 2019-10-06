Carroll Financial Associates Holds Holding in Enbridge Com (ENB); Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.77 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 12,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.58 million, down from 388,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 119,994 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 110,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 64,878 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 23,084 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.98% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cadence National Bank Na reported 12,759 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fragasso reported 29,564 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 827 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stifel has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Asset Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department owns 350 shares. Guyasuta Inv invested 2.79% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 17,455 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Shelton Cap has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cetera Advsrs Llc owns 8,562 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21,031 shares to 147,978 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 54,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 417,253 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 98,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,156 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (NYSE:GIL).