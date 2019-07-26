Carroll Financial Associates Holding In Netflix Com (NFLX) Was Has Upped; Orbimed Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Share Value Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 742.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, up from 202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $8.33 during the last trading session, reaching $334.79. About 8.39M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 75,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.76M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 4.67 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 718,100 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $131.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 90,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) by 139,656 shares to 357,888 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,190 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Us Etf.