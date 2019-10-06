Carroll Financial Associates Holding in Gildan Activewear Com (GIL) Lowered by $520,144; Salem Investment Counselors Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Increased

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 19,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,011 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 84,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (GIL) by 83.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2,794 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 16,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. It closed at $35.05 lastly. It is down 55.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $121.15M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,935 shares to 11,431 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,800 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,982 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).