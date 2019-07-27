Carroll Financial Associates Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted by $768,800 as Share Value Rose; Rafferty Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 14,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 2.90M shares traded or 58.61% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, up from 173,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Exxon Stock Is a No-Brainer for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 10,432 shares to 36,357 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,727 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,009 are held by Schaller Invest Gru. Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Co has invested 2.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 20.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Merchants Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 60,086 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,820 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 403,841 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 17,476 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 1.07% or 230,133 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Co has 55,951 shares. Qci Asset New York reported 247,704 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 41,650 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 accumulated 6,498 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grimes And holds 82,673 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Company owns 27,732 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 81,996 shares to 36,248 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 598,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.