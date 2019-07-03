Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake by $337,887; As Photronics (PLAB) Shares Declined, Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.9. About 1.52M shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 139,878 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 42,177 shares to 348,598 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) by 12,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,127 shares, and cut its stake in Revenueshares Small Cap Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.