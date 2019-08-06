Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped Yum! Brands (YUM) Holding; First Washington Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 78.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 3,413 shares as Yum! Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 7,749 shares with $773,000 value, up from 4,336 last quarter. Yum! Brands Inc now has $35.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.84 million shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

First Washington Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 16.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The First Washington Corp holds 3,014 shares with $5.37 million value, down from 3,631 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $873.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care

First Washington Corp increased Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 51,340 shares to 208,959 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) stake by 8,563 shares and now owns 10,762 shares. Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands has $116 highest and $84 lowest target. $103.88’s average target is -9.72% below currents $115.07 stock price. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was sold by Creed Greg.