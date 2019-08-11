Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped By $396,485 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Advisors Capital Management Has Upped By $1.86 Million Its Oneok New (OKE) Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 26,515 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 196,615 shares with $13.83 million value, up from 170,100 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 229.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc acquired 2,215 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 3,179 shares with $570,000 value, up from 964 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $93.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 37,059 shares to 83,052 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 4,028 shares and now owns 177,463 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ent Svcs has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Personal Corporation reported 437,202 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Country Commercial Bank accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability accumulated 1.06 million shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 369,739 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,180 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 21,583 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,172 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 267,460 shares. 2,067 were reported by Highlander Management Limited Liability Company.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.04’s average target is 17.42% above currents $154.18 stock price. Nvidia had 47 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold”. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180 target. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 736,051 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,156 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 5,846 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,849 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 480,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pettee Investors Inc invested in 0.24% or 2,129 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 914,306 shares. Delta Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,235 shares. 25,000 are owned by Moore Limited Partnership. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Capital holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Revenueshares Small Cap Etf stake by 8,459 shares to 36,811 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf stake by 20,783 shares and now owns 222,045 shares. Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 was reduced too.