Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake by $318,600 as Valuation Declined; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Its Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 60,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 360,674 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 421,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 216,743 shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 5,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 28,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 34,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Etfs (SCHB) by 9,664 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor Etf by 669,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.90M shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 Etf (FV).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 5,424 shares to 34,327 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.