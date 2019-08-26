Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Position in Franklin Res (BEN) as Share Price Declined; Coe Capital Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 1.00 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares to 7,366 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,769 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

