Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position; Beaconlight Capital Boosted Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) stake by 78.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 14,740 shares with $743,000 value, down from 69,579 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp Com now has $44.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 4.17M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 262.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 271,650 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 375,144 shares with $23.62M value, up from 103,494 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $6.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 253,745 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65M for 11.71 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,504 shares to 1,608 valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 3,951 shares and now owns 44,063 shares. Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc invested in 56,974 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 1.56 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Northern Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 93 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies Inc has 0.3% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 0.05% or 7,334 shares. Madison Inv Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 254,379 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 13 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York reported 0.11% stake. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 30,751 shares. Hendley reported 1.36% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 599,167 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First Manhattan Company holds 0.04% or 138,908 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 7,812 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 1.45% above currents $46.82 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of BK in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. UBS maintained the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Wood.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 157,340 shares to 776,090 valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) stake by 617,430 shares and now owns 316,000 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. Another trade for 52,254 shares valued at $3.42 million was made by Dolby Dagmar on Monday, February 4. JASPER N WILLIAM JR sold $254,800 worth of stock. GOTCHER PETER C also sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. The insider YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $212,723. On Friday, February 8 CHEW LEWIS sold $2.21 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 35,000 shares. TEVANIAN AVADIS sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.32% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Llc has 0.31% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Beaconlight Capital Ltd Company has 375,144 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Denali Advsrs Limited invested in 3,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Ww Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 477,748 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 40,934 shares. Timessquare Cap Lc owns 1.32 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has 5,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 100,120 are held by Willis Counsel. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

