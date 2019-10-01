Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered By $331,296 Its Oge Energy Com (OGE) Position; Garde Capital Has Lifted By $670,122 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) stake by 74.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 7,888 shares as Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 2,711 shares with $115,000 value, down from 10,599 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp Com now has $9.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 877,117 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN

Garde Capital Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Garde Capital Inc acquired 354 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Garde Capital Inc holds 2,591 shares with $4.91M value, up from 2,237 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $858.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 354,950 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 18,577 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council owns 30,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ent Financial Serv accumulated 9,100 shares. Driehaus Capital Management accumulated 6,324 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 861,280 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 83,558 shares. Stifel reported 28,764 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 59,220 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited holds 31,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,155 shares. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Miller Howard Invests accumulated 96,107 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4900 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is -2.49% below currents $45.38 stock price. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 27. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OGE Energy declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,197 shares to 49,333 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stake by 14,622 shares and now owns 20,934 shares. Schwab Etfs (SCHB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Management Llc invested in 1,342 shares or 1% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,722 shares. 221,247 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Llc. Violich Capital Mgmt accumulated 616 shares. Manor Road Ptnrs Ltd holds 9.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,750 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 50,977 shares. 16,062 are owned by Zeke Advsrs Ltd. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 435 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Telos Management Inc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State Corporation reported 8,254 shares. Fagan Associate Inc owns 665 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com reported 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate Corporation stated it has 35,030 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Quietly Enters the Healthcare Market – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2019.