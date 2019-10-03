Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) as Shares Rose; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Market Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,833 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 26,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 1.75M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Tru Commercial Bank reported 651,381 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 543,496 shares. Stearns Services Grp owns 1,908 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cs Mckee LP reported 180,800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability owns 485,448 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 75,506 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,961 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 40,698 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 22,025 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 2.37% or 93,121 shares. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated holds 7,700 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 23,961 shares. Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,188 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc Com by 79,005 shares to 51,448 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 83,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,252 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Ii S&P Emerging Mkt Lowvolatility Port.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 86,000 shares to 236,000 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.