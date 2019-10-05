Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Stake by $649,275 as Stock Value Rose; Aqua America (WTR) Stake Held by Nuance Investments Llc

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 452.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 941,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.57M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 861,155 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 243,206 shares to 141,547 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 178,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,365 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.