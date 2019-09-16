Carroll Financial Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) by $345,576 as Share Value Declined; Bruker (BRKR) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Raised Holding by $693,399

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 142,486 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, up from 138,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 570,341 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,794 shares to 385 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 417,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,019 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.45% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Guardian Mngmt stated it has 17,582 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 2,489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 0.07% or 2,040 shares. Macquarie stated it has 311,218 shares. 466 are held by Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi. Kanawha Limited Liability Co holds 3,840 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Company accumulated 9,391 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 14,939 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Orleans Management La accumulated 28,639 shares. Acg Wealth holds 9,668 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 33,905 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Co owns 23,388 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 235 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Holdings LP owns 3,452 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alps Inc accumulated 10,072 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 71,136 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 33,512 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). D E Shaw And invested 0.12% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 1,739 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited reported 24,434 shares.