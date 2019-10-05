Carroll Financial Associates Has Increased Enbridge Com (ENB) Holding by $350,892 as Stock Price Declined; As Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 119,994 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 110,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 289,619 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1500 S/M Pt by 7,928 shares to 30,503 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 83,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,252 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.18M for 202.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.