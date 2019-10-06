Carroll Financial Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Oge Energy Com (OGE) as Share Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Harvest Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115,000, down from 10,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 1.01M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.