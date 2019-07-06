Carroll Financial Associates Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $356,454; As Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Shares Rose, Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 63,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 435,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newtek Business Services Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 43,703 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 17.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT EXPERIENCED CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 24/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 109% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Analysts await Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 31.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.44 per share. NEWT’s profit will be $11.10M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Newtek Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17,465 shares to 111,215 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 128,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resourses Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

