Carroll Financial Associates Has Cut Franklin Res (BEN) Holding by $346,368; Stock Value Declined; As Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 2.13M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $332.98 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,115 shares to 60,598 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Etf by 7,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares to 385,009 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,315 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

