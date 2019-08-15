Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding; Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position By $4.25 Million

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) stake by 78.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 14,740 shares with $743,000 value, down from 69,579 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp Com now has $39.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 63.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 88,576 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 227,031 shares with $11.04 million value, up from 138,455 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 381,464 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 1.61M shares. 38,758 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Diversified invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 46 shares. Pacific Glob Inv holds 0.07% or 6,950 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,963 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 17,665 shares. Neuberger Berman Group owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 24,500 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 10,100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 2.08 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 147 shares. 7,040 were accumulated by Everence Capital. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 16,045 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 7,980 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) stake by 31,700 shares to 344,200 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 157,340 shares and now owns 776,090 shares. Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors owns 4,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 24,944 shares. Trian Fund Mngmt Lp stated it has 13.24M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 4,360 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 7,797 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 5,081 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,522 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 237,773 shares. Bridges Inc holds 8,142 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 20,987 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 8,369 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.14% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 13.20% above currents $41.96 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Wood upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BK in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,885 shares to 10,729 valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Usa Momentum Factor (MTUM) stake by 8,215 shares and now owns 227,676 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) was raised too.